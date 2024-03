Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has leaped to the defense of her brother-in-law, veteran actor Pete Edochie, against criticism linking him to her nephew Yul Edochie’s marital drama.

Recall that in 2022, her nephew Yul Edochie revealed he had a second wife.

The Edochie family came out to reveal that they were not aware the actor got married to another wife as none of them followed him to pay Judy’s bride price.

Months later, Pete Edochie was seen with Judy Austin and Yul on a movie set. This led to him being criticized for supporting Yul’s marriage to Judy.

Taking to her Instagram page months after the criticism, Rita Edochie refuted claims that Pete supports the situation.

She clarified that Pete unknowingly participated in a movie by Judy and stopped filming upon realizing it. The veteran actress emphasized Pete’s age (77) and argues that he shouldn’t be held responsible for his son Yul’s decisions.

The thespian also defended Pete’s wife Josephine against negative comments, urging people to focus criticism on those who brought their personal lives to social media.

The message concludes with a warning to content creators who spread falsehood.

She wrote;

“STOP BLASTING MY GREAT HUSBAND / BROTHER-IN-LAW “CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE (EBUBEDIKE)

IT HAS BEEN BROUGHT TO MY NOTICE THAT A LOT OF NETIZENS HAVE BEEN DRAGGING AND BLASTING “CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE ” REGARDING THIS DRAMA THAT ONE STRANGE MISTRESS HAS BEEN PUTTING UP FOR OVER 2 YEARS, SAYING HE IS IN SUPPORT OF THE WHOLE ACTIONS AS PER ACCEPTING TO BE FEATURED IN HER JOBS.

I TRIED TO OVERLOOK IT, NOT UNTIL I CAME ACROSS SOME FALSE VIDEOS MADE BY SOME OF THESE HUNGRY FACEBOOK BLOGS.

NOW LET ME REITERATE SOMETHING, CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE IS NOT DESPERATE FOR FILM ROLES, HE IS NOT OBSESSED WITH THE MONEY HE IS PAID TO APPEAR ON SCREENS, HE IS ONLY A PROFESSIONAL WHO WAS PAID TO FEATURE IN A MOVIE. UNKNOWN TO HIM, THE MOVIE WAS PRODUCED BY DRAMA DEVIL 😈 OF WHICH HE WAS NEVER AWARE OF HOW NEGATIVELY CONTROVERSIAL THE PERSON HE FILMED FOR IS, WHEN HE REALISED WHAT WAS HAPPENING HE MANNAGED TO FINISH THE FIRST MOVIE AND DIDNT DO THE SECOND ONE HE WAS PAID TO DO. MIND YOU, HE WAS PAID FOR TWO JOBS, SO HE HAD TO MAKE A REFUND OF THE SECOND ONE AND LEFT THE SNATCHER’S SET TILL TODAY. FURTHERMORE, HE SAID HE WOKE UP ONE MORNING AND HEARD HE PICKED A WIFE, HOW ELSE DO YOU WANT HIM TO PROVE THAT HE IS NOT AWARE, WHY MUST HE BE DRAGGED INTO THIS? HE IS 77 AS AT TODAY, WHICH MEANS HE WAS 75 2 YEARS AGO WHEN ALL THESE MADNESS STARTED, NOW TELL ME, WILL YOUR ADVANCED FATHER AT HOME GO TO FIGHT BECAUSE HIS SON DOESN’T LISTEN TO HIM? I HEAR PEOPLE SAY THAT HIS WIFE DOESN’T TALK, DO YOU LIVE WITH HER IN SAME HOUSE TO KNOW IF SHE TALKS OR NOT ? DO YOU KNOW HOW FAR SHE HAS GONE ON THIS MATTER? PLEASE MY CANDID ADVICE IS THAT YOU DRAG THE PEOPLE IN QUESTION WHO BROUGHT THEIR PERSONAL LIFE AFFAIRS TO SOCIAL MEDIA, LEAVE CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE AND HIS CALM LOVELY WIFE MRS JOSEPHINE EDOCHIE ALONE. EVERYONE CANNOT BE AS HOT AS RITA EDOCHIE NTI RUBBER .OGINI NU .

OH YE CONTENT CREATORS AND BLOGGERS OF FALSEHOOD

I HOPE THIS MESSAGE FINDS YOU WELL, DO HAVE A NICE TIME GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚.”

