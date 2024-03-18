Nollywood actor Stan Nze has bagged a new endorsement deal with popular Nigerian fragrance brand Riggs Nigeria.

The movie star took to Instagram to share the good news to his followers.

Stan Nze shared a video of the moment he visited the brand’s office after bagging the endorsement deal.

In his caption, the actor thanked God for the opportunity.

He also addressed his fans, “Nzerians,” inviting them to join him in celebrating the new business relationship.

“When they say there’s a casting down, then we shall say what? 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾

Grateful to Jesus for this 🙏🏾

Nzerians say hello to our new family @riggs_nigeria 🥂” he wrote.

See below;

