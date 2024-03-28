Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has unveiled the impressive reconstruction of his Lagos mansion that was destroyed by fire.

The fire incident, which occurred in August 2023, sent shockwaves through fans and the entertainment industry.

Thankfully, AY and his family were vacationing abroad at the time, ensuring their safety.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, visuals shared online depicted the roof engulfed in flames.

Despite the devastation, AY displayed remarkable resilience. He took to social media, expressing gratitude that his family was unharmed and emphasizing the importance of faith and family.

Fast forward to today, AY Makun has shown off his Lagos mansion following it’s renovation.

Taking to Facebook , the actor shared a video of the meticulously renovated mansion, which seems to be more beautiful than the previous house

Sharing the video, AY wrote “Whom God has blessed no man can curse. We give God all the Glory.”

