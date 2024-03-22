Olori Tobi Phillips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is overflowing with joy after welcoming a set of twins.

Recall that the Ooni had during the weekend announced the birth of his twins, via Instagram, with a photo of him and the ex-beauty Queen.

Taking to her Instagram page says later, Olori Tobi shared photos from her baby shower and her maternity photos.

In her caption, Olori Tobi Phillips expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for blessing her with Twins.

She revealed God gave her double of her trouble. The Queen also revealed the gender of her baby, a boy and a girl.

She wrote; “God said ‘Watch Me Do This.’ He gave me double for my trouble.”

Congratulations poured in from well-wishers who shared their excitement for the royal couple’s double blessing.

See below;

ALSO READ:“God is angry with you. Holding your fiancé’s waist is imm0ral” – Ossai Ovie Success calls out singer, Theophilus Sunday (DETAIL)