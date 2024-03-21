Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Atang has revealed what her father-in-law told her after she got married to his son, King David Oyekanmi.

Recall that the reality star did her traditional and Civil wedding last week.

Mercy has been actively sharing photos and videos from the beautiful ceremony on her Instagram story.

Yesterday, the proud wife and mother shared the video which captured the moment her brother-in-laws showered herself and hubby with money during the Civil wedding reception.

In her caption, Queen Atang disclosed what her father-in-law told her after their wedding.

According to her, her father-in-law jokingly granted her the authority, as the first daughter-in-law, to approve potential wives for her brothers-in-law.

Embracing the lightheartedness, Atang invited interested women to send in their “CVs” (curriculum vitaes).

“My father-in-law said, as the first daughter-in-law I have the right to approve my brother-in-law’s wives to be. Loon at God. Oya send in your CV ooh”. She wrote.

Watch below;

