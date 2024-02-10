Yhemo Lee, an actor and event host, has issued advice to his gender amid the country’s hardships.

There is no denying that the current situation for Nigerians is not ideal, as the economy continues to rise and then fall.

As a result, Yhemo Lee gave a piece of advice to his gender educating them to refrain from womanizing for the time being. The socialite noted that this economy is unfriendly to womanizers.

“This isn’t the economy for womanizing at all”., he wrote.

As expected, some netizens concurred with him, while others queried if there is a time for womanizing.

One Balo Ng wrote, “They’re still doing it on credit. Na inside blood e dey

One Betty Chi wrote, “Stick to one or go broke. I like it

One Lody Bee wrote, “This economy dey humble men. They be trying to find understanding girlfriends

One Pbelle Beauty Ng wrote, “Understanding girlfriend era

One hey Bose wrote, “Them no go still heat

One Hed Shulz wrote, “If possible avoid women, except you wan marry

One Gabbie Nkemdilim wrote, “Baba account don dey show red signal

One Cars Today Naija wrote, “So there is an economy for womanizing. So men from Singapore, Dubai, etc are womanizers. Great logic”.