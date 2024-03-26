Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo aka Mama G got emotional after a heartwarming surprise from her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie.

In a video circulating online, the thespian is seen overwhelmed with tears as Johnson presents her with gifts of money and traditional African fabrics while filming the second season of Johnson’s series “In-Laws.”

Patience recounted a past conflict between her and the actress, which they seemingly resolved on an airplane when Johnson apologized and sought forgiveness.

She expressed her deep appreciation for Johnson’s unwavering support and generosity.

Patience Ozokwo went on to reveal that Mercy Johnson consistently visits her and showers her with gifts.

She acknowledged past attempts by others to disrupt their relationship but emphasized their unity.

Touched by her gesture, the veteran showered blessings upon her younger colleague.

Mama G expressed her belief that Johnson’s kindness will be rewarded and that anyone who opposes her will face God’s wrath.

She said;

“You have blessed me so much in this life, we quarreled some time, in the aircraft you came out and knelt and begged me forgiveness forgot your business class, and gave me, You have come to see me in the hotel, you have never come empty-handed. What have I done to you? What did see in me?

People wanted to… they saw the blessings that will come through you, they wanted to spoil our relationship and you did not agree and I did not agree, it’s not that I cannot afford this, but you just think of something to do for me, every time.

“People will go out of their way to bless you, In your life you will see good things, anybody that rises against you, God will rise against that person”.

