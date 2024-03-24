Yesterday, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Recall that the couple, who married in 1996 when Omotola was 18, share four children together.

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde express her love for her husband who also turned a year older the same day.

She described him as her “Honeyboy” and “Love of my life”.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday my Honeyboy captainekeinde

And happy 28th marriage Anniversary to us! Love of my life”.

Captain Mathew also shared a heartfelt video showcasing their journey as a couple, from their early days of dating to their present life.

The caption on the video reads “56th birthday and 28th wedding anniversary today. We give ADONAI all the glory,”

See below;

ALSO READ:Congratulations pour in as woman welcomes triplets after 7 years of waiting