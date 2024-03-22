BBNaija star, Ike Onyema has sparked dating rumour with his colleague, Ceec following a recent post he made.

The reality star took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his Ceec, dressed in matching outfit alongside a captivating writeup.

In his caption,the blogger expressed skepticism about finding “loyal and high-quality women” on dating apps.

He believe a more traditional approach to meeting people might be more successful and enjoyable.

“You will not find loyal and high-quality women on dating apps. Meet people the old-fashioned way. It’s pretty fun. Learn, unlearn, relearn.” he wrote.

This caption has sparked speculations that Ike Onyema and Ceec might be dating secretly.

Note that in February 2024, CeeC addressed the dating rumors on Twitter.

The reality star emphasized that she is currently single and will decide when to share any future romantic relationships.

She clearly stated that her connection with Ike is purely platonic, and they are simply close friends.

she wrote:

“I want to make it clear that Ike and I are simply close friends. In a world where friendships between a man and a woman are often misunderstood, I want to emphasize that platonic relationships are not only possible, but also valuable.”

See below:

