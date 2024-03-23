Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has come under fire from Twitter critic Daniel Regha for making disrespectful and boastful comments.

The drama began when the singer took to his Twitter platform with a controversial statement.

He expressed a desire to hire a pilot to fly him over the homes of his rivals, with the intention of urinating on them from above.

“Trying to get a pilot to fly me over the houses of some people I hate. Thinking of taking a piss while I’m up there. Imagine the rain of disrespect.” He wrote.

This comment sparked outrage and Regha, a prominent voice on Twitter known for his critiques of celebrities, wasted no time in responding.

Taking to the comment section, Daniel Regha slammed Burna Boy fir being disrespectful and boastful behavior.

He reminded the singer of his journey to success, implying Burna Boy had forgotten his roots.

“Burna u seem to forget ur come up story; Ur voice, songs & lifestyle should be representing positive change but u are fond of doing the exact opposite by being unnecessarily disrespectful! Ur entire net worth is some people’s shopping money, so quit the bragging! There’s more to life than material comforts, be humble.” He wrote.

