Estranged Nollywood couple, Yul and May Edochie are embroiled in a new social media controversy.

The drama unfolded when May Edochie shared a video showcasing her recent business trip to Dubai.

Hours after, Yul Edochie posted a video on his social media page featuring himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, at the Asaba airport boarding a domestic flight to Abuja.

“Asaba was good to us. We’re off. Back to base. Touchdown Abuja. “Odogwu awaa.Akpolum Ijelem waa”, he captioned it.

Many social media users interpreted Yul Edochie’s post as an attempt to compete with his estranged wife’s travel video.

Comments flooded his page, accusing him of being predictable and seeking attention.

Some users drew comparisons to a similar incident last year where May Edochie launched her businesses, followed swiftly by Yul Edochie announcing a new venture with Judy Austin.

One Aldy Gain Zleen wrote, “I did say he was going to post a video of him traveling, after the May video of her being in a plane. He’s so predictable and ridiculous

One She Is Melvis wrote, “May dey go Dubai. Una dey go Asaba. A win-win for all

One Godsown wrote, “I knew she was going to post cause she saw Queen May’s pictures. Ur original wife is traveling from country to country u dey di waka for airport do video if u know u took a flight show your face in the airplane

One Cza Dd wrote, “This ma you no go rest? So because Queen May is always flying you want to start flying too. Na wa o

One Morwunmi wrote, “So because May traveled by air. You had to do this, this one is local nah

