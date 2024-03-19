The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is in mourning today after the passing of prominent producer Andy Best.

Mr. Best, who hailed from Umunkwo Village in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state, died after battling a prolonged undisclosed illness.

The movie star, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Andy Best Production, a leading movie production company in Nigeria, leaves behind a legacy of successful films.

Moviegoers across the country have enjoyed his productions, including “The Lion of Africa,” “White Poison,” and “My Father’s Cup.”

Reports says Andy passed away at a private clinic in Owerri. His remains have been deposited at the Aladinma Mortuary for now.

Tributes are flooding social media, with colleagues and fans expressing their deep sense of loss.

Seun Oloketuyi, the convener of the prestigious Best of Nollywood awards, took to Instagram to honor Mr. Best.

Oloketuyi described him as “a top Nollywood producer and marketer” whose death marks “the end of an era” in Nigerian film.

He wrote, “Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead. He died in an Owerri hospital today.”

