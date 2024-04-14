Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott and her husband are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

Recall that the couple got married in April 2010. They are parents to two children; a boy and a girl.

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, Ufuoma McDermott took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself, husband and son.

She simply captioned it; “#14”

In another post, the proud wife shared beautiful photos of herself, husband and daughter as she expresses her gratitude for their lasting love.

She revealed that it’s been 14 years since they said “I DO” and they intend to stay together forever.

In her words;

“#Grateful

#ChildIfGrace

14 years on, we’re still saying I DO

🥂 To forever.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

See below;

ALSO READ:“I don’t know what I did to deserve you. You bring to many joy and happiness to my life” Chisom Steve pens heartwarming note to husband , Iyke Anchor