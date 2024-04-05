Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve has written a heartwarming note to her husband, Iyke Anchor.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian expressed disbelief at her own good fortune.

According to her, she doesn’t know what she did to deserve such a wonderful husband.

Chisom expressed gratitude to God for bringing them together and playfully admits she had to act fast not to miss out on him.

Describing him as a gift from God, she emphasized how much happiness her husband brings to her life.

Chisom Steve thanked her husband for being her guy, her best friend, everything she needs, and everything she will ever want.

She wrote;

“I don’t know what I did to deserve you but I’m so grateful to God for bringing you my way and making me act fast and not miss out on you because I for cry, faint, cry and crewed! 🤣🤣 Thank you my guyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You bring to many joy and happiness to my life and I’m grateful for the gift of you🥰😘 You’re really my special gift from God and while others are waiting for God to run a promo for them, he already did GIVEAWAY with YOU to ME😩🤣❤️ Thank you my best friend! You’re everything I need and will ever want, forever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Thank you my lover❤️ Thank you my best friend❤️ Thank you Captain Jack❤️ I love you”

See below;

ALSO READ:“If Bobrisky is not arrested, I will become a crossdresser and use the female restroom” VeryDarkMan vows, exposes Bobrisky