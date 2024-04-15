Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie is facing renewed online controversy after criticizing his social media critics.

In a recent Instagram post, the movie director lashed out at those who judge his personal life online.

He accused them of hypocrisy, claiming they pretend to be morally superior for attention.

Yul Edochie believes his critics should focus on their own issues instead of criticizing his family.

He wrote;

“Their own house dey burn oo. Wahala dey their house, dem never fix am. But they’re busy judging another man, telling him how to fix his own house. Dey form saint for social media. Just to look good and get followers & likes. Nonsense People.

Mind your business, una no gree. You want to destroy another man’s life, you want to destroy another man’s family, you want to destroy another man’s career.

Bcos of family matter wey no concern you. Your own family you never fix am oo. Wicked people. Whatever you wish me is what you’re wishing yourself. KARMA is coming for all of you.”

His’s comments sparked a heated debate online. Many social media users criticized Edochie for publicly discussing his personal affairs in the first place.

Some speculated his post may be directed at fellow actor, AY Makun, who recently separated from his wife. AY has been a vocal supporter of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie.

@caesar_nnamdi wrote:Na @aycomedian get this sup 💯😂

maynationn wrote; Says a nonentity who brought his family life and business on the media..Yul edochie need I remind you that we were on our own when you came to tell us that you married a public commodity..so what should we do with that information on a public space?you are maddddddd..without this internet validation your completely nothing..

prettygoddess999 wrote: @yuledochie at least he’s manageable than you, he didn’t go about producing babies with people’s wifes and side chick.

chinyere.tina75 wrote: Mechie onu there!!! You brought your own house to the public of socal media. Assuming you kept it secret like those you are accusing, how will we know? Cry cry baby

juliaifees_ wrote: They didn’t wash their dirty linen in the public…and they certainly didn’t attempt to force their stupidity on us. Nwokem grow up!

bigbrotherclubhouse wrote: Your ego ruined you. Don’t blame anyone.

sharon_royce211 wrote; Peace is obviously far from you.. that is the consequence of letting a strange woman into your life.

