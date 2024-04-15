Following the leak of a private photo, stylist and model, Gorgeous Doll has come forward to clarify her relationship with Nigerian singer Davido.

In a recent live video, the lady, who styles OBO when he was in Atlanta, stated she was not aware Davido was married, but knew he has several children with different women.

Doll insisted their relationship is strictly professional, focusing solely on styling and arranging club appearances for the singer in Atlanta.

She admitted to posting the photo while intoxicated and apologized for her mistake.

According nto her, the photo was private and should not have been made public.

The stylist said she has spoken to Davido and he understands it was an error. She assured the public their friendship remains intact.

In her words;

“I was drvnk and posted an old photo of Davido and I… I didn’t know Davido was married, I just knew he had baby mamas. I’m a stylist, I’ve known him for 4-5 years and we have a good relationship. I’m not going to speak of what the video was about.

That video was personal, it was something emotional that shouldn’t have been posted at all. I don’t support it and I never gave permission for it to be posted. I did not know that Davido was married. Anytime I was with him, it was because I was either styling him or helping with bookings for clubs in Atlanta and make my percentage.

I have never seen a wife, I’ve only seen a baby mama, and I know he has multiple baby mamas but I didn’t care cos it wasn’t my business to ask.

I don’t like how I’m being perceived because I’m not someone who would destroy somebody’s energy or post something embarrassing to hurt people’s feelings.

This is a friendship I’ve built for the last 4-5 years, we are locked in. He doesn’t care about me taking pictures or posting because we have nothing to hide. We are still friends and he understands that I made a mistake”.

Watch below:

“That was a video I shared to a WhatsApp group of 3 and we had a laugh because Davido was being dramatic. I don’t want to speak about the context of the video” – Gorgeous Doll pic.twitter.com/Zi34VKMri7 — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 15, 2024

