BBNaija star, Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe, known professionally as Khloe, has announced that she is happily married.

She revealed this while addressing rumors regarding her marital status and a supposed relationship with another woman’s husband

The situation unfolded after a popular gossip blog named Cutie Juls alleged that Khloe was involved with the husband of actress Stephanie Cooker.

The blog claimed Khloe had met with Cooker’s husband in France on two separate occasions.

“@kokobykhloe please were you in France or not? Did you link up with Steph’s husband or not? My gist didn’t say two of you were having s£x. And madam, please forget social media. I don’t walk around randomly snapping people cuz I will look awkward in my clique. I am saying with full chest that you were in France and this is actually the 2nd time I’ve seen you and Steph’s Husband in Europe.

Why you dey para? Plus last year Greetings to your husband as you said you are married. If you were in France and had a link with Steph’s husband, should your home never be peaceful?

Say Amen, Khloe.” the blog wrote.

Responding to the accusations on social media, BBNaija star, Khloe firmly denied the allegations.

She clarified that she was not in the location mentioned by the blog and instead, was in Paris with her husband.

She wrote;

“Lmao you are so dumb lol . Me with who . I was in Paris with my husband ode . You are late to the party … and it was December not January . Try Dey get your gist right . Show receipt mumu”

She also shared a video of herself on a date with her mystery husband.

“This is London not Paris 😝” she captioned it.

See below;

