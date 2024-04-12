Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has ignited criticism on social media following a post celebrating film industry colleague, TC Okafor.

Okafor is one of the survivors of a recent boat accident on River Naija that tragically claimed the life of actor Junior Pope.

In an instagram post, Yul Edochie congratulated TC Okafor on surviving the accident.

He expressed his belief that the actor will achieve “countless victories in Nollywood and life.”

“I celebrate your survival, bro

@tcokafor

I celebrate your life.

You will record countless victories in Nollywood and life.

May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you”. He wrote.

However, Edochie’s decision to focus on Okafor’s survival, without acknowledging Junior Pope’s passing, has drawn outrage from many netizens.

Comment sections are flooded with accusations that Edochie’s silence regarding Pope stems from a personal conflict, possibly fueled by Edochie’s recent marital controversy.

Some people directly alleged that Edochie harbors resentment because Jnr Pope did not support his choice to marry a second wife.

One Queen Telly wrote, “You won’t end well Yul

One Angy Talks wrote, “Pope did not support your actions towards May, na why he dey pain you. Even in death, Pope is still well-respected

One Call Me G Blaqs wrote, “U get bantas with Pope ni?? Amidst all the celebrities ur the only one that did not mourn Pope. Omo like for real chai

One Luchibea Tudara Nmicha wrote, “Because Jnr Pope no support your atrocity that’s why you didn’t mourn him. Tufiakwa

One Queen Dera66 wrote, “Because Pope never supported your marriage with Judy Austin that’s why you did not post him. Hmmm

