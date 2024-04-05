Nigerian crossdresser , Bobrisky, was convicted today by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Ikeja, for abuse of the Nigerian Naira.

Bobrisky was brought to court by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday morning

He was initially arrested on Wednesday on charges of both naira abuse and money laundering.

During the arraignment, Bobrisky first claimed he didn’t know it was wrong to handle Naira roughly.

“My lord,” he reportedly said, “I was not aware of the law on abusing the Naira.” The judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, explained that everyone has to follow the law, even if they don’t know all the rules.

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse,” Justice Awogboro said.

Bobrisky then admitted he understood, replying, “I know my lord.”

The officers who arrested Bobrisky accused him of two things: being disrespectful to Nigerian money and hiding money illegally. However, the second charge was dropped before the trial.

Bobrisky admitted guilt on the first four charges, which had to do with not treating money properly.

He told the judge he was sorry and offered to make a video explaining the importance of taking care of Nigerian money.

“I’m a social media influencer with over five million followers,” he reportedly told the judge. “I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money. I will not repeat it again my lord, I regret my actions my lord.”

The judge hasn’t decided yet how Bobrisky will be punished. The exact penalty will depend on what exactly he did wrong with the money.

However, in Nigeria, getting caught not treating money with respect can lead to punishment.

