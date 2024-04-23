Music producer, Napji called out Nigerian singer, Davido over alleged unpaid royalties.

Taking to Twitter, Napji claimed he produced three hit songs for Davido’s smash album “A Better Time,” released in 2020. The songs in question are “Fem,” “Jowo,” and “Sunlight.”

According to him, he received an initial advance of 500,000 naira (roughly $1,200 USD) per song.

However, the music producer alleged that he has not been paid any royalties for the ongoing commercial success of these tracks.

He threatened to release more information to support his claims of missing royalties and publishing rights .

In his words;

“I am Napji, producer behind Fem, Jowo and Sunlight on @davido album (A better time).Which was released 13th November 2020.

“I was paid an advance of 500 thousand naira for each of the songs. I will be releasing more information as I seek to collect my royalties & publishing.”

Replying the music producer via comment section, Davido wrote; “Ur papa” (its a disrespectful term and it’s means “your father”).

