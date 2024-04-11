A disagreement has arisen regarding the funeral arrangements for Nollywood actor, Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope following his recent passing.

Reports indicate a disagreement between Jnr Pope’s family and members of the community where he died.

The community reportedly adheres to a traditional belief that individuals who perish in rivers should be buried beside them.

However, the actor’s family has reportedly chosen not to follow this tradition.

The community pointed out that there will be heavy spiritual consequences if he is not buried beside the river.

News outlets indicate they requested the body from a medical professional, who then secured it in a private room.

