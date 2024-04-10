Nigerian dancer, JaneMena has expressed her anger after doctors confirmed Nollywood actor, junior Pope dead.
Recall that Jnr Pope was traveling by boat to a filming location when the vessel capsized. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
News of the accident initially emerged as Jnr Pope being declared dead at the scene. He was then reportedly transported to a mortuary.
However, in a surprising turn of events, the mortuary attendant noticed signs of life and refused to accept the body.
This sparked hope, with social media videos showing people celebrating his possible revival.
Unfortunately, this hope was short-lived. Doctors has confirmed him dead.
Reacting to this, Dancer, Janemena took to her Instagram page to mourn Junior Pope.
She expressed outrage at the situation, questioning the lack of safety measures that might have contributed to the tragedy.
“If you are a Nigerian and you are
not heavily angry and freaking sad
at this careless and slow death
that just happened, then truly, we
are a failed country
It could have been ANYBODY
JESUS!
It could have been anybody
Justice do not only come from the
government or the court of law, it can also start with
us by asking the right question.
THE WHY’S, THE WHERE’S, THE HOW’S” she wrote.
See below;
