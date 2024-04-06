A Nigerian man has issued a public apology to gospel singers, Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo after spreading false claims online.

The man, known on Facebook as Agozi Commedy, previously made accusations about Chinwo’s son, suggesting a resemblance to Bassey and implying infidelity on Chinwo’s part.

He even went so far as to recommend that Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, take a DNA test. These claims caused significant controversy online.

However, facing legal action from Bassey, the man has apologized to Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo.

He took to social media, expressing deep regret and tearfully requesting forgiveness from the singers.

The man claims he was swept up in the excitement of social media and deeply sorry for the pain he caused.

He promised to serve their “God” if forgiven.

See below;

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/RWLpTynuznNxVKos/?mibextid=WC7FNe

ALSO READ: “I don’t know what I did to deserve you. You bring to many joy and happiness to my life” Chisom Steve pens heartwarming note to husband , Iyke Anchor