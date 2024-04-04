Nigerian singer Davido recently brought joy to a vendor who runs a guinea fowl business.

On April 3rd, 2024, Davido tweeted his desire for guinea fowl, sparking a lively response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He tweeted; “I need Guinea fowl rn so bad 🥹.”

Fans were surprised by the tweet, and vendors quickly flooded the comments section, eager to connect with the singer.

One enterprising vendor took to social media promoting her guinea fowl business and tagging Davido in hopes he would see her message.

The singer not only saw the vendor’s message but also followed through on his craving, purchasing a guinea fowl from her. He even went a step further, posing for photos with the overjoyed vendor.

The vendor, clearly ecstatic to meet her idol, expressed her gratitude on social media. She referred to Davido as her “Bestest Idolod” (idol) and thanked him for making her feel warm and welcomed.

She wrote; “To the BESTEST IDOLO!!! Thank you for making me feel warm and welcomed 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 God bless you @davido I Stan and Restan for life🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

See below;

