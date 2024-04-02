Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has celebrated her boyfriend , Paul O on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator created a beautiful video collage showcasing cherished moments with her man.

Accompanying the video was a lengthy and heartfelt message expressing her love and appreciation.

The mother of one begins by acknowledging her gratitude to God for Paul’s well-being, blessings, and guidance throughout his life.

Iyabo Ojo extended birthday wishes for Paul 0’s continued success and happiness, along with good health and prosperity.

Describing the celebrant as “Obim” (my heart), the actress appreciated him for his unwavering support and for being intentional.

She acknowledged his positive qualities as a father and lover.

Iyabo Ojo concluded by expressing her undying love for him, calling him her “forever.”

In her words;

“Baby, first & foremost, i want to thank God almighty on your behalf..Thank you, Lord, for keeping Obim, blessing him, protecting him, uplifting him, promoting him, guiding him, and most importantly, loving him with all of you, I’m forever grateful, Lord

@paulo02104 i celebrate you today my love as you add another number to your age, may you

continue to grow in great health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness thank you for all you do, your support, and most importantly for

been very intentional, you’re indeed a great father & lover I love you, my forever.. Happy birthday, Obimbimbim”

See below;

ALSO READ: “God gave me double for my trouble” Ooni’s wife, Olori Tobi Phillips finally breaks silence following the birth of her twins, reveal their gender