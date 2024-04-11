Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya received a brand new car from her husband on her wedding day.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself rejoicing as she checks out the beautiful white car.

In her caption, Christabel Egbenya revealed that her husband surprised her with the luxury car, during their wedding ceremony.

This, on top of getting married, makes her feel incredibly blessed and grateful.

She expressed her happiness and thanks her husband and God for everything.

In her words;

“So yesterday my husband surprised me with this beautiful car gift 🎁 on my wedding day… I don’t know what I did to deserve all this blessings coming my way,God whatever it is that you’re doing for me and my family pls don’t stop🙏

Congratulations to me and God bless my lovely Husband. 🎈🥰💝”

See below;

