The death of Nigerian actress Jumoke Aderounmu has ignited a dispute between her brother, Adeola Aderounmu, and fellow actress, Funke Akindele.

Following Jumoke’s passing, Adeola publicly accused Akindele of neglecting his sister during her illness.

He claimed Jumoke had repeatedly tried to contact Akindele for help, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

Akindele responded with an emotional live session on Instagram. Through tears, she denied the accusations. Akindele explained that she had checked on Jumoke’s well-being through a friend and was informed that Jumoke was simply seeking job opportunities.

She added that she had messaged Adeola directly to offer assistance but never received a response.

Reacting to this, Brother of Jumoke Aderounmu casted doubt on Funke Akindele ‘s sincerity, claiming she only reached out after Jumoke’s death.

Adeola questioned why Akindele wouldn’t have contacted Jumoke directly and suggested her tears were a performance for social media, given her acting profession.

Adeola’s claims extended further. He alleged that another former colleague of Akindele’s from the show “Jenifa’s Diary” had also experienced similar neglect.

As it stands, the situation is unresolved as they actress was later confirmed dead.

He wrote:

“You reached out when person don kpai and you expect me to reply? Are you saying you don’t have Jumoke’s number? So na Jide dey help you dey call am before? Cause you dey act give us for Live video now. Na actress you be ma, you no fit dey whine us? His change towards people around you do better”

If I dey lie the original Mama Oni Mama in “Jenifa’s children can’t be lying too o. The women sef don kpai o, I don’t wish you had I just want you to change and treat your staffs right!!”.

