Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has publicly stated that he would begin dressing in women’s clothing if authorities don’t arrest Bobrisky.

This threat stems from an ongoing conflict between him and the crossdresser.

VeryDarkMan had repeatedly called for Bobrisky’s arrest, alleging that he receives protection from powerful, gay politicians.

After he was released from prison, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Police Public Officer, clarified in a recent interview, why Bob has not been arrested.

He pointed out that while homosexuality is a crime, simply dressing in clothes typically associated with the opposite sex is not illegal.

Addressing in a video shared via his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan vowed to start crossdressing and using women’s restrooms if Bobrisky remains free.

He claims his previous detention resulted from his criticisms of Bobrisky, not due to actress Tonto Dikeh’s influence.

The activist says he plans to file a petition against Bobrisky, and if he isn’t arrested within a week, he will act on his crossdressing threat.

He said, “When I came out of detention, I read somewhere that it was Tonto Dikeh who detained me. She can never detain me, I don’t care about her connection. The truth is that I was detained for the video I made calling for Bobrisky’s arrest and my claims that he was being protected by gay lawmakers. My detention is just a little sacrifice. They will still arrest me for my subsequent videos.

“Since the police say crossdressing is legal, I wll soon start crossdressing. I will give them one week after I drop my petition against Bobrisky. If Bobrisky is not arrested, I will become a crossdresser and use the female restroom.”

Further adding to the controversy, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram story to declare himself “Mummy of Abuja.” This directly mocks Bobrisky’s self-proclaimed title, “Mummy of Lagos,” which he uses due to his identity as a crossdresser.

See below;



ALSO READ:“Partners asking for DNA test painful but understandable” – BBNaija’s Doyin David shares her 2 cent on paternity tests