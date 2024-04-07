Nollywood actress, Ada Kirikiri has penned a lovely note to her senior colleague, Mercy Kenneth on her birthday.

The movie star took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself and the celebrant.

In her caption, Ada Kirikiri expressed her love for Mercy Kenneth and showered her with birthday well wishes.

She playfully acknowledged that the actress dislikes being called “big sis.”

“Dear big sister @mercykenneth_ just know that I love you and on this day that is your birthday,I wish you heavens very best blessings.. plus I know how much you hate it when I call you big sis 😂😂😂😂 I sha love you 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️” she wrote.

See below;

