BBNaija 2018 housemate, Teddy A has penned a short but sweet note to his wife and fellow housemate, BamBam on her 35th birthday today, April 23.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of his Queen alongside a heartwarming message.

In his caption, Teddy A described BamBam as his “shuga” and “baby girl,” as he wishes her a happy birthday.

The actor expressed his unwavering love for her.

In his words;

“Happy birthday shuga @bammybestowed keep shining and glowing baby girl. I love you for life!”

Happy birthday to BamBam.

