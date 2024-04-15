Anyim Vera, the lady who was embarrassed by pastor Paul Enenche, has broke silence after a video of her church testimony went viral.

Recall that in the video, Vera mistakenly refers to her degree as a Bachelor of Science (BSc) when when the clergyman queried her.

The confusion between BSc and LLB, though understandable, resulted in public embarrassment for Vera when the pastor publicly called her a liar.

The pastor’s harsh response, questioning her honesty and English skills, has sparked online discussions.

Taking to her Facebook Page, the lady said Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her because she couldn’t speak English like Lawyers and was labeled a liar because she mistakenly said B.sc instead of LLB.

She added that while the incident caused significant hurt, she hopes to use it as a platform for positive change.

Vera emphasized the importance of clear communication and overcoming public humiliation.

She wrote;

“It’s disheartened because I couldn’t speak English like lawyers.i was labeled a liar for mistakenly saying B.Sc instead of LLB.

actually i graduated with a Third Class at NOUN.

the rejected stone can become the cornerstone. We’re reminded not to look down on anyone. U can’t imagine what i endured throughout the service. How shattered I must have felt to be disgraced by my spiritual leader in such a manner?

I am no. 2262 on the list.

I Vera deserves better now”

See below;



ALSO READ:“At least he didn’t go about producing babies with people’s wives and side chick” Netizens reacts as Yul Edochie mocks AY Makun and other critics