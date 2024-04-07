There are rumors circulating about a potential disagreement between Nollywood actresses and movie producers, Ruth Kadiri and Omoni Oboli.

The speculation arose from social media posts by both actresses.

Ruth recently posted on her Instagram story, seemingly criticizing someone for taking actors she works with and manipulating their online viewership numbers.

She wrote;

“IF YOU KNOW YOU’RE ONE OF THOSE BUYING VIEWS ON YOUTUBE STOP CALLING MY ARTIST!!! I WILL NOT WORK FOR YOU DESTROY! ONCE THEY APPEAR ON YOUR CHANNEL THEIR RPMS BECOMES MESSED UP! I WILL NOT WARN YOU AGAIN! IF YOU CANNOT GROW ORGANICALLY, GROOM YOUR OWN CASTS. THANKS,” Ruth Kadiri wrote.

Oboli followed with a social media post sharing a Bible verse about overcoming challenges.

“Arise, O LORD, in Your anger; Lift Yourself up because of the rage of my enemies; Rise up for me to the judgment You have commanded! So the congregation of the peoples shall surround You; For their sakes, therefore, return on high. The LORD shall judge the peoples; Judge me, O LORD, according to my righteousness, And according to my integrity within me.” she wrote.

Although Ruth Kadiri and Omoni Oboli didn’t mention names, some fans believe the posts are connected and directed at each other.

Also, blogger, Tosin Silverdam was the one that brought the attention of Netizens to this, sharing screenshots of the two posts.

See the posts below:

