Nigerian singer, Spyro recently spoke openly about the challenges of finding love in the spotlight.

He spoke about this in an interview with Drip Check.

Spyro expressed his regret over not finding love before his rise to fame.

He revealed the difficulty of discerning genuine love amidst his celebrity status.

“As a celebrity, you are scared because you don’t even know who loves you for what you are or who you are,” he said.

Spyro went on to emphasize his preference for intellectual partners.

“I am attracted to intelligence,” he stated, “So when I talk to a woman that is not giving me that vibe, I have a big problem with that.”

The singer also acknowledged that prioritizing his career may have impacted his past relationships.

