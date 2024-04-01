Nigerian power couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, are back in the spotlight with a fun video making the rounds online.

In the video, Simi could be seen getting ready to go out, possibly for a walk.

She then asked her husband, Adekunle for advice on how to deal with men who might approach her on the street.

The music diva specifically asked how to respond to men who might use compliments to get her attention, mentioning terms like “fine girl” or “queen.”

Adekunle Gold responded playfully, suggesting Simi either ignore such advances or tell the men she has a husband and he has a g¥n.

Watch below;

