May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, recently reached out to a female fan on social media who expressed solidarity with her ongoing challenges.

The businesswoman had taken to her Instagram page to thank her fans for their unwavering love and support during a difficult period in her personal life.

As is widely known, May is currently in the process of finalizing a divorce from her husband, Yul Edochie.

“It feels good to be back here. I can’t express how much your love, prayers, and unwavering support have touched my heart. I appreciate your presence in my life and all that you’ve done. God bless you all in return. 🙏♥️” She wrote.

Reacting to this, a follower, identified as @adamsmercy6182, commented on May’s post, revealing that she too is battling personal difficulties.

The female fan finds strength and inspiration in May Edochie ‘s perseverance. She advised her to keep going with God by her side.

“I pray for you and your children. because am passing through pain like you but you give me strength every day . keep going with God on your said.” she wrote.

May responded to the follower’s message with a concise yet meaningful statement: “God be with you.”

Rita Edochie, also joined the conversation on social media, offering words of encouragement to May.

“IT IS WELL WITH YOU MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE AND THE LORD IS YOUR STRENGTH.” She wrote.

