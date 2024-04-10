Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo celebrated his birthday with a message brimming with thankfulness.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared his appreciation for life’s experiences, both positive and negative.

He expressed his overflowing gratitude for everything in his life, highlighting his blessings and future prospects.

On his birthday, Alex Ekubo also extended his heartfelt appreciation to his loved ones.

He wrote;

“Today I’m a year Older.

Older & thankful.

I’m thankful for the downs, now I appreciate the ups.

I’m thankful for the lows, now I appreciate the highs.

With so much gratitude in my heart, all I have & all that is to come, I look around & I’m thankful.

For those that I’m blessed to call family & friends, I’m most thankful.

All in all, I’m alive & well, my heart is full of gratitude & I’m thankful. ❤️”

See below:

