Following the death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope in a boat accident yesterday, his colleague TC Okafor has come forward with details surrounding the incident.

In a viral video, the movie star alleged that Adanma Luke, the producer of the film they were shooting, “The Other Side of the World,” attempted to have him arrested by marine officers.

According to him, Luke claims the boat driver blamed him for the accident.

He vehemently denies any responsibility for the tragedy.

Okafor’s account also raised safety concerns. He reveals that only two people on the boat, including the director, wore life jackets.

Additionally, he described pouring Fanta into the river as a ritual to appease a water deity.

While questioned by Junior Pope initially, TC Okafor said the actor ultimately agreed with the practice.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Your legacy lives on eternally within our hearts” BBNaija’s Ka3na Jones bade final farewell to her late husband, releases his ashes in Italy (Video)