Following the death of Junior Pope, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the suspension of all acting activities involving riverine areas and boat riding.

Recall that the tragic death of actor Jnr Pope (real name Pope Odonwodo) in a boating accident has sparked a wave of grief in Nigeria.

Nigerians called for stricter safety measures in Nollywood.

While confirming the death of Junior Pope, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) announced the suspension of all acting activities involving riverine areas and boat riding.

This move aims to prioritize the safety of actors and crew members on set.



The AGN has also taken the additional step of barring actors from participating in any film produced by Adanma Luke, who was reportedly the producer of the movie Jnr Pope was filming at the time of the accident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, which claimed Jnr Pope’s life and some other crew members.

Jnr Pope’s death is a significant loss to Nollywood. He was a popular actor with a bright future.

