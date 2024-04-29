American model, Hailey Bieber has reacted after her husband, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share photos of himself in tears.

On Sunday, Bieber shared a variety of photos, including candid moments from Coachella.

However, two close-up selfies captured the singer with tears on his face.

This unexpected display of emotion sparked concern among fans, who flooded the comments section with well wishes and questions.

Many expressed their worry with comments like “Are you okay, bro?” and “Hope you’re doing alright, Justin.”

Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber also joined the conversation on the post.

Her comment, “A pretty crier ,” suggested fans shouldn’t be overly concerned.

See below;