Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has sparked discussion online after revealing his aspirations for a large family.

In a recent Instagram post, the movie star stated his intention to have a total of eleven children.

Yul Edochie explained the reasoning behind this significant number, expressing his hope that his late son, Kambili, would be “reincarnated” as one of his future children.

With eleven children, Edochie humorously noted, he would have a complete football (soccer) team.

tildas_home_of_interior said: “You have 22 children, so 11 will be Chelsea and the other 11 Manchester united”

maynationn_ remarked: “When I tell y’all that narcissist have absolutely no limit to y’all think I’m joking..they fight really d!rty and does not care who gets hurt in the process..but I’ll tell you one thing Yul if Judy is pregnant that’s okay but Kambili can never and will never be replaced in This life..I think is high someone actually does something about this d!sgusting act of yours”

i_rossalissa commented: “Kambili will return from who’s womb? Your Judy i guess gosh. Yul you need to be cautioned cos what is this 😢”

nkiru59 penned: “Who cares, if you like have 55 that way you have 5 different teams. Every-tine you speak, I get more convinced that something is mentally wrong. Knowing what I know.”

