Nigerian gospel singer, Lara George has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pastor Paul Enenche ‘s apology to Vera Anyim.

Recall that Anyim became the center of attention after a video went viral showing her being publicly questioned by Pastor Enenche.

During a church testimony session, Vera, aiming to share her joy of being the first graduate in her family, stated she earned a “BSc in Law.”

Believing there’s no such degree offered in Law, Pastor Enenche interrupted Vera, questioning the validity of her claim. He asked her to leave the alter as the testimony was false.

However, it was later discovered that the woman was telling the truth.

Following the backlash, Pastor Enenche released a statement through an assistant, attempting to explain his actions.

However, Lara George believes the apology fell short.

In a social media post, she criticized the statement for being “equivocal,” meaning it left room for doubt about the pastor’s sincerity.

Lara George emphasized the need for a clear and direct apology, urging Pastor Paul Enenche to “be humble enough to apologize properly.”

In her words;

“Erm. That’s not an apology. When it leaves room for doubt, you haven’t apologized. WWJD?

Be humble enough to apologize to her properly.

Let your apology be as loud and as clear as your criticism.

Nah! It’s not nice. Doesn’t matter who you are, we should all treat others as we would like to be treated. She doesn’t speak as well as you think she should, therefore you can conclude she is telling a lie? Based on the way she speaks?

The way she speaks is a reflection of what we have allowed in our society. Every politician that you coddled instead of speaking the truth to, who stole funds that should have gone into healthcare, or education, or any other public welfare initiative…… well…… that’s the outcome. Graduates who speak like that. And you…. contributed to the condition of that society. The contributions from people like her is what has built the edifice you sit in. And while you sit there, we don’t hear you speak for the voiceless or defend the helpless.

Nah. It’s not nice. Apologize to her properly. Unequivocally. That write-up that you had your people do, is really an insult on top of her injury. You know this. You would never dare address the matter that way if she was from a wealthy background.

At the end of the day, the way you treat someone who you think you will never need is the true indicator of your character”.

