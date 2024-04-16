A recent photo of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her bestie Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has set the Internet on fire.

In the photo which was taken on the set of a movie, The Inlaws, featuring Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham, the duo could be seen holding a beautiful baby. They were wearing a matching outfit.

Since the photo went viral, Netizens has been gushing over the duo.

While Iyabo Ojo pleaded with netizens to stream the newly released episode of the series, many people wished for Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa Adeoluwa to get married in reality.

“Let’s make it official please,” Jecilmayor begged

“U too will make a beautiful couple” Hunnie wrote.

Naomiholy begged, “God let it become reality soon.”

Dr Rommel commented, “please next time put a warning sign for us so we don’t get shocked.”

See below:

ALSO READ: “I’m not surprised because God told me He will…” Yul Edochie reacts as lady narrates how he miraculously healed her during his Ministerial service