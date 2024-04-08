Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike are taking the internet by storm with a new dance video.

The couple, who married in November 2022, in a well-publicized ceremony, continued to win hearts with their public displays of affection.

The viral video features Rita Dominic and her husband participating in the trending “Pluto” dance challenge.

“Say hello to your new #plutomanians courtesy of #Mira 😅🤗” she captioned it.

Fans showered the couple with love and praise in the comments section.

Many complimented their dance skills and playful energy.

rebeccanneka_ asked: “So sweet. It’s not to marry early, the koko is, are you enjoying your marriage?”

stannze wrote: “Even me, can’t do this dance like this 😂😍😍😍”

isioma_yocambel wrote: “I have watched more than 100 times 😢😢😢see the way she’s dancing it so classy 🙌most beautiful classy Reedee 🙌A queen will always be a queen🙅‍♀️❤️”

floral baby wrote: “Love sweet na you they rush”

bbellssexy penned: “So obsessed watching 🙌 Queen Riri with the smooth steps. Lovely family ❤️❤️❤️”

Watch below;

