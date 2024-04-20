Nigerian music star Mayorkun, real name Adewale Emmanuel Mayowa, has filed a lawsuit against TikTok influencer, Nickie Dabarbie.

The lawsuit seeks N1 billion (approximately $2.4 million USD) in damages for libel and defamation.

The lawsuit stems from accusations made by Dabarbie on her social media platform.

Nickie Dabarbie had accused both Mayorkun and singer Skiibii of using her for money rituals.

These are serious and potentially career-damaging allegations in Nigeria.

Mayorkun vehemently denies these claims and seeks to clear his name through legal action.

The lawsuit demands the following from Dabarbie:

Dabarbie must cease and desist from making any further defamatory statements about Mayorkun.

She is required to remove all social media posts containing these accusations within 24 hours.

The lawsuit seeks N1 billion to cover the emotional distress Mayorkun has suffered, potential lost endorsements due to the allegations, and his legal fees.

Dabarbie is required to issue a formal apology on the same social media platforms where she made the original accusations.

See below;

