Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igidimbah has expressed her condolences to her late colleague, Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Afolayan.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star acknowledged the difficulty finding the right words to comfort Jennifer during this difficult time.

She expressed her sorrow for her loss and said she’s been thinking about her since the news on Wednesday.

Amarachi Igidimbah then offered words of hope and spiritual encouragement to junior Pope’s widow.

She cited specific Bible verses about finding solace in God’s promises and experiencing future joy.

In her words;

“Jennifer ……. I have 1000 words type for you but surprisenly I don’t know how best to put it so it can send my exact massage and maybe you can find solace in them 💔 No pain is greater , Life indeed happened in the most cruel way to you , I haven’t stoped thinking about you since last Wednesday that I left that hospital by 11pm after realising all hope is lost 😢 , everyday I wake thinking how is ‘Envy of all women’ doing ? ….. Jenny @qutejay one thing is sure Mathew 11 : 28-30 , Revelation 21 : 4 , Psalm 71:20 🙏 , This are the promises of God to you my darling , it won’t be long , He and he alone will take it all away and bring joy anew in Jesus name , Amen 🙏”

