Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has thrown a shade at her junior colleague and Yul Edochie’s new wife, Judy Austin as she brags in a new post.

In an Instagram post, the movie star talked about her past and how attractive she was in her youth.

According to her, men were crazy about her, but she was selective and only settled for the best, which is how she met her husband at 22.

Interestingly, Rita added a humorous twist, saying that even at her current age (59), men still try to get with her.

Rita Edochie playfully boasted about her enduring beauty and throws some shade at people (Judy Austin) who might chase after what isn’t theirs.

Sharing photo she generated from AI, she wrote: “I have always told you people that my youthful days were so hot 🔥

Una think say I dey play?

See ehn, men were so crazy about me

But trust Ijele nah, I was very selective, because I needed to get the best man that deserves me, and at age 22, my great husband Comr. Tony Edochie came my way and I quickly grabbed him because he was the only man that deserves me.

The shocking thing is that at my current age now, men still lobby to have me 😆 🤣 😂 😆 🤣 😂

Omo leave matters, Ijele hot pass fire abeg.

I be correct chick joor

Yet I no still collect wetin no be me get oo but people wey thier bwess big pass thier 🙄 body, rush go thιεƒ another person property 🤔 😒 🙄 still dem no gree us hear word for this sosho midiom.

Abeg I like this A.I thing joor, it reminds me of the days when I was still a girl. 😁

Good evening great lovers of Rita Edochie 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚.”

See below;



ALSO READ:“To the little girl I met at 17 who has blossomed to a Virtuous Woman” Pastor Jerry Eze pens sweet note to his wife on her birthday