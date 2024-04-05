Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro has shown off the beautiful house she built for her father in their village.

Recall that on Easter, the movie star surprised her mother with a new house.

However, netizens tackled her for building a house for just her mother and not her father.

Reacting to this, Evan Okoro shared a video of the luxury house she built for her father in the village.

In the video, the content creator could be seen with her father as she shows off their beautiful bungalow.

Sharing the video, Evan revealed that her dream is to take her parents out of poverty and she is grateful it’s coming to pass.

“For those asking what did I do for my father …smiles😊 …My dream in life is to take my parents out of poverty…. And I’m glad the lord almighty did it for me…. Isaaa dewu dewu season” she wrote.

