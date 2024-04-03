A Nigerian woman recently delivered a baby at 4:00 am and went on to attend her wedding ceremony just six hours later, at 10:00 am on the same day.

This has become a hot topic on social media, with many users expressing mixed reactions.

A video shared online shows the woman cradling her newborn baby, followed by scenes of her beautifully dressed in her wedding attire.

The news has sparked a debate about prioritizing health and recovery after childbirth.

Some social media users voiced serious concerns about the potential health risks the woman might face after delivering a baby and then attending a wedding ceremony so soon after.

They emphasized the importance of prioritizing rest and recovery for the mother’s health.

Others commended the woman’s strength and determination to be present on her wedding day despite the physical demands of childbirth.

user9794133812181 wrote: “Let’s be very very careful with the things we do as women! This is a serious risk! Child birth is no joke!”

Viccom fabrics write: “My story I also gave birth around sevent in the morning while programme start by 10am.wasn’t expecting to give birth so early,pregnancy was just 7mont.”

Mercy Ngouajio wrote: “Just imagining red water fall down. Chaiiiii. Any laugh proooofff on wedding dress choooiiiii.”

Maya Simon wrote: “I gave birth around 1am nd went for my wedding with my baby as my little bride by 7am.”

Treasure Land collection wrote: “congratulations dear. for those of you complaining it’s just a wedding and not a vacation. she’ll just go to church for the marriage vow and rush her.”

🦋✨Smile queen: “@🦋✨Smile queen✨🦋: Congratulations o🎉 I also put to bed by 9:58am and rushed to my wedding venue by 10:00am I almost missed my own wedding😏 women are the strongest.”

oma finest: “it can not be me even if strong as the pastor father whatsoever come bless us alone(child dedication we do combined service) T for thank you.”

