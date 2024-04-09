A Nigerian man on TikTok, username @obinna_ceo, claims he once knew actress Regina Daniels before she married billionaire senator Ned Nwoko.

Obinna shared a throwback photo showing him in a motorcycle with a young Regina holding onto him.

He captioned the photo saying they could have been a famous couple but he “was still a hustling young man.”

“We could have been the Romeo and Juliets of our time but I still Dey hustle. My time go come and this will all be something to smile about. Note; Regina is an amazing person and she is a light wherever she enters. Give her her flowers.” he wrote

Regina Daniels is currently married to Senator Ned Nwoko and has two children with him.

The comments on the TikTok post mostly revolve around humor and skepticism, with some users suggesting the man is seeking attention or shouldn’t challenge Regina Daniels husband, Ned.

SPIRITUALL reacted: “Oya pass her contact make i dey take care of her for now, when u hustle finish u come back for her.”

@user3344856721879 reacted: “U wan sleep kirikiri.”

@itz-soft said: “Na arrest dey worry you.”

@ria 245 said: “Senator wife.”

Uwa Shuga reacted: “Guy I don finally jam you, chia it’s has been long bro.”

Samix999 said: “IMAGINE BEING REGINA DANIEL’S EX.”

Vawulencemustreign said: “At least you enjoy small before the main owner come take her.”

Emmy said: “Make that old man catch u fess.

Watch below:

