Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels has lamented after her mother forced her to do chores during a recent visit.

In an Instagram video, the movie star is seen washing dishes and clothes alongside her younger sister, Destiny.

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels jokingly implies that her mother made her help with household chores after she brought visitors along during the visit.

The mother of two playfully questioned if her mom forgets she’s a celebrity.

In her words:

“Pov: you visit your African mother and she makes you do the dishes after hosting your entourage.

She no know sey I be celebrity😩”

The video has sparked reactions online. Many fans acknowledged the universal experience of children being treated normally by their parents, regardless of fame or fortune.

Some praised Daniels’ humility and willingness to help out at home.

@official_preciouss wrote: “She knows her worth but she is still humble ❤️.”

official_preciousjohn wrote: “I don fufu with my long nails on the 25th of December morning for my mum and her visitors don’t play 😂😂😂😂.”

oluwonder5 wrote: “😂😂😂 A real African mother 😂😂 they’ll say okro no Dey tall pass the owner.”

ricks_multibuy_ wrote: “Destiny said “ mama seems like u are really enjoying it”😂😂Gina is of the most humble human I have ever seen 😍.”

_sassygrace wrote: “Even bobrisky dey drop celebrity life once he reach him late papa doormat😂😂😂😂😂😂 baba dey know say him be man no she-him.”

blac_val wrote: “It’s so funny how no matter what we attain in this life, in the eyes of our parents, we are just a normal person to them. Like them nor dey regard us at all😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

jaytee_yna wrote: “You’re too global for this shiiit aswearugad 😂😂❤️.”

